Man charged in weekend killing in Wake County got out of prison in February

A man released from prison earlier this year and still under supervision has been charged with murder in a weekend shooting in Wake County.

Mark Christopher Ray, 45, is accused of killing a man found shot to death early Sunday morning outside a home at 804 W. Barbee St. in Zebulon, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The dead man was Rodney Lucas, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Deputies responded shortly before 3 a.m., after residents reported hearing gunshots. The property is a business site with several trailers and buildings. Investigators learned that one of the buildings had been rented for a private party, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“According to witnesses, shortly after the party ended, some type of altercation occurred, resulting in Ray allegedly shooting the victim,” the release stated.

Ray was released from prison in February and was scheduled to remain on post-release supervision until November, according to the N.C. Department of Correction website. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon in 2017 and sentenced to from 1 year and 7 months to 2 years and 8 months in prison.

Ray has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, habitual felon and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the NCDOC website.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

