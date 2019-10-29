He was shot in the back by an NC state trooper. Why his wife can’t sue the state.

Willard Scott courtesy of the family

A Superior Court judge Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit against the state Department of Public Safety and two troopers involved in a 31-year-old Durham man’s fatal shooting.

Willard Scott died in 2017 from two gunshot wounds in the back after the N.C. Highway Patrol pursued him by car and on foot. The Durham branch of the NAACP condemned the shooting at the time.

The troopers, Dedrick Anders and Jerimy Mathis, were named as defendants along with DPS in the suit brought by Scott’s wife, Dawnie Bell, who is also administratix of his estate. Mathis, who was not wearing a uniform at the time, fired the shots, the suit said.

They were sued in both their official and individual capacities, and the lawsuit sought unspecified damages higher than $25,000. A second claim, filed with the state Industrial Commission, cited DPS for negligence and excessive force through the two troopers.

Orlando Rodriguez, an assistant attorney general, argued Monday that the suit could not go forward against DPS or the troopers in their official capacity because state governments and their employees are protected by sovereign immunity.

Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson agreed. The case can go forward in Durham County only against the troopers in their individual capacities. However, the Industrial Commission claim also remains. One significant difference between the venues is that damages won through the Industrial Commission are capped at $1 million, said Ralph Hunt Jr., attorney for Scott’s estate.

In the suit, Scott’s attorneys argue the Durham man did nothing to provoke such excessive force, and that DPS failed to put adequate policies and training in place.

The troopers “planned and implemented a risky suspect apprehension which was excessive in many respects and likely escalated a situation that otherwise might have ended peacefully,” the suit said.

At the time of the shooting, Scott was scheduled to appear in court on charges of domestic violence and assault on a government official. He had been shot by another Durham officer in 2008.

At the start of the chase, Mathis tried to pull Scott over for a lane violation and erratic driving, the Highway Patrol said in a news release. At the time, the State Bureau of Investigation reported a black handgun found at the scene.