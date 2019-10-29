Four people injured, one dead after two Monday night shootings six minutes apart

Four people were injured and one person was killed in Durham after two Monday night drive-by shootings that happened six minutes apart.

The first shooting occurred at 10:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wabash Street, which is in the McDougald Terrace public housing community.

Two men were walking near the street when someone drove by in a dark-colored car and started shooting, according to police. One man was shot in the hand and another was shot in the leg.

Six minutes later, a second shooting was reported at the intersection of North Dillard and Liberty streets.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Three people at a bus stop were injured by someone shooting from a dark-colored car, police said. One woman was grazed in the hip. A man was shot in the left shoulder.

A second man was shot in the chest, and later died at the hospital, police said.

As of Oct. 19, there had been 32 homicides in Durham, compared to 27 at the same time last year, according to city of Durham statistics.

(This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.)