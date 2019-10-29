Driver dead after SUV runs off side of road in Durham and strikes tree

A single-vehicle crash in Durham left the driver dead and a passenger seriously injured Tuesday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m., when an SUV driven by John Mitchell lost control, according to a news release from Durham police. Police say the car was traveling north on Cole Mill Road near Quail Ridge Road when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

Mitchell, 51, died at the hospital, police say. A passenger in the car is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police are investigating the accident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

