Gas station shooting puts Enloe High School in Raleigh on code red lockdown

A shooting at a gas station in East Raleigh left a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries and put Enloe High School on a code red lockdown, The News & Observer’s media partner, ABC11 reported.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue close to Enloe at 11:47 a.m., according to a news release.

There, they found the victim who had been shot in the arm.

A “code red” lockdown is issued if there is an immediate threat to the school. Students are moved into safe areas and interior doors are locked, according to the Wake County Public Schools website.

No arrests have been made. Police are continuing to investigate.

This story will be updated.