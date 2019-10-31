Enloe student accused in shooting that prompted code red lockdown at high school

Police arrested an Enloe High School student Wednesday night in the shooting that put his East Raleigh school in a code red lockdown earlier that afternoon.

Anselmo Arroyo-Maldonado, 16, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. A spokeswoman for Wake County Public School System confirmed he attends Enloe.

On Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue across the street from Enloe, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Christopher Gause, 17, was shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He also is a student at Enloe, according to the school system.

Enloe Principal Will Chavis sent a letter to parents Thursday saying Arroyo-Maldonado is “prohibited from being on our campus,” according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Enloe declared a code red lockdown due to the school’s proximity to the shooting.

A “code red” lockdown is issued if there is an immediate threat to the school. Students are moved into safe areas and interior doors are locked, according to the Wake County Public Schools website.