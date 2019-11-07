Raleigh police say woman led officers on 100 mph chase in stolen Jeep with kids inside

A Raleigh woman led police on a chase exceeding 100 mph in a stolen Jeep Liberty with toddlers inside Wednesday night, according to an arrest warrant.

The incident started Tuesday night when a vehicle belonging to an N.C. State student was taken at gunpoint in the parking lot of Wolf Village Apartments, WRAL reported.

On Wednesday night, police spotted the Jeep but the driver got onto Interstate 440 west and then exited north onto Six Forks Road, CBS17 reported.

Police later found the Jeep abandoned and the driver, 20-year-old Jnaja Quisha Porter, on foot in the area of Six Forks and Millbrook roads, the station reported.

Porter was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor child abuse, robbery with a dangerous weapon and weapon on educational property — not gun.

She had been driving with a 1-year-old and two 3-year-olds in the Jeep, police said. Driving dangerously and recklessly with children under 16 is considered misdemeanor child abuse under North Carolina state law.

Porter has previously been charged with resisting a public officer and breaking or entering a motor vehicle in Wake County, according to court records

She was being held Thursday in Wake County Detention Center on $350,000 bail..

