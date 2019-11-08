Woman and boyfriend charged with child abuse after overdose in front of kids

A woman and her boyfriend have been charged with misdemeanor child abuse after police say they overdosed in front of the women’s children.

Leeann Walker, 37, was arrested Nov. 1, and Brian Keith Jackson, 35, was arrested Thursday. The incident happened in their East Raleigh residence Nov. 1, according to warrants.

According to warrants, Walker and Jackson overdosed on drugs and were “brought back to life with naloxone.”

The children called 911 for help, according to the warrant.

Naloxone is a fast-acting medication that reverses an opioid overdose, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

Walker and Jackson are being held in Wake County Detention Center on a $3,000 secure bond.