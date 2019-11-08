Crime

Raleigh police investigating homicide after man found fatally shot

police lights nighttime
RALEIGH

Raleigh police are investigating a homicide of a man in east Raleigh, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting call on the 1700 block of Trawick Road about 8:03 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of an adult male.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. There are rewards for anonymous tips that lead to solving cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica Banov
