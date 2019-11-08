One dead and two injured in Bragg Street shooting in south Raleigh, police say

A shooting in South Raleigh left one person dead and two injured, according to Raleigh police.

Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Bragg Street about 9:04 p.m. where they found a woman had been fatally shot and two men had gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to WakeMed for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Raleigh Police said.

Police did not provide other details.

It is the second homicide police investigated Friday night. Raleigh police are investigating a man’s homicide on Trawick Road, which happened about 8:03 p.m.

Raleigh has had at least 22 homicides in 2019, including tonight’s. The city had 17 murders last year and 27 the year before that, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or through raleighcrimestoppers.org.