Fatal collision between truck and car shuts down Lead Mine Road in North Raleigh

A collision between a truck and a car killed at least one person and shut down Lead Mine Road Monday afternoon in North Raleigh.

Officers were dispatched around 2 p.m. to Lead Mine Road and Lake Park Drive, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Lead Mine Road was shut down for the investigation.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted onto Lake Park Drive, north onto Secret Drive, west onto Shadyside Drive and north back onto Lead Mine Road.

Police did not release the name of the person killed or other details.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.