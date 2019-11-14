Orange student faces felony charge of leaving threat about shooting in bathroom stall

A 17[year-old was arrested on a charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on education property after scratching a message into a bathroom stall at an Orange County high school.

Alex Massey is a junior at Cedar Ridge High School, which has received three threats between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7.

Massey’s charges stem from the second of those threats — a message scratched into a bathroom stall, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The threat, which a student reported to the school on Monday, November 4, indicated there would be a shooting at the school the next day,” according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A $10,000 secured bond was set for Massey, who was expected to make his first appearance in court at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property is a class H felony and carries a maximum sentence of 39 months in prison.

Late last month, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Dylan George, of Mebane, for the first threat through a text message.

“Threats like these are very serious matters,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood in the release. “They produce an extreme amount of anxiety, they interfere with the academic process, and they are very expensive to the community.”

A $2,500 reward is still available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the third threat, located on the gymnasium floor on Nov. 7.

