Was a Raleigh man who tried to drown his 3 children insane? A jury could decide.

Alan Lassiter told his wife he was taking their three children to their grandmother’s house, but instead he took them to an apartment community pond where he intended to drown them, a prosecutor said Friday.

On Friday, Alan Lassiter, 33, sat in a Durham County courtroom as he faced a murder charge for killing one of his children, 3-year-old Calista Lassiter, and two counts of attempting to kill his other children, Bethany, 5, and Alan, 7, who survived.

The trial isn’t going to be about the children or Calista’s death, Boz Zellinger, a special prosecutor with the North Carolina Attorney General’s office, told the jury in opening arguments.

“It’s going to be about the defendant’s mental state,” he said. “That is something that is hard to discern. You are going to have to use circumstantial evidence to be able to read between the lines about what was going through the defendant’s head that night.”

On Sept. 20, 2015, Zellinger said, Alan Lassiter had shoe laces in his pockets, which he used to tie Calista’s hands and feet and those of her 5-year-old sister, Bethany.

Lassiter, of Raleigh, asked Alan, his namesake, to watch for cars on that dark night, Zellinger said. Lassister threw Calista and Bethany into the pond surrounded by the Audubon Lake apartment complex, Zellinger said, which is near Interstate 40 north of The Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

When Alan saw what was happening, he ran and eventually found someone to call 911, Zellinger said.

But when help came, it was too late for Calista, who was submerged and later found to be brain dead before she was pronounced dead Sept. 23 at the hospital.

Mental state

In February 2015, Lassister had been committed to a crisis center after he threatened to drown his children and kill himself, Zellinger said. He stayed a week.

Lassiter is “severely mentally ill,” said Lindsay Bass, his attorney. He suffers from pedophilia and other disorders that cause paranoid disillusions.

Lassiter was tormented by his sexual attraction to boys, Bass said.

“He knew his urges were a sin, and he couldn’t understand why God had made him this way,” Bass said.

Lassiter’s psychiatrist misdiagnosed him after the February 2015 threat and prescribed medicine that contributed to his becoming “psychotic” in September, Bass said.

After the February 2015 threat, social workers said he no longer could see his children. His wife, Ashley Ivy-Lassiter, allowed him to continue to live with them.

Ivy-Lassiter was charged with three counts of felony negligent child abuse in November 2015 for letting Lassiter live with her and the children from April 1 to Sept. 20, despite a safety plan that called for the children not to have contact with their father, The News & Observer reported.

Those charges are still pending, according to court documents.

The night in September

The night of Calista’s death, Lassiter and his wife had been fighting, and she said she was going to end the relationship, Zellinger said.

Lassister said he would leave his family alone if he could see them one more time, Zellinger said, and he eventually convinced his wife to allow him to take the children to his mother’s house.

Instead, Lassiter took the children to the pond at the apartment complex where he and his mother used to live.

Bass said he was acting on a belief that he needed to kill his kids to save them from foster care — and the abuse he believed would follow.

“He loved his family and he wanted to protect his kids,” Bass said. “His actions don’t make sense. But a person with this type of mental illness is not rational.”

The trial will resume Monday.