Suspects identified and charged in Bragg Street murder

Police arrested one suspect Friday morning and are searching for two others in connection with a shooting last week in South Raleigh.

Kedrick Daquane Thomas, 27, was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Police are searching for Stephon McQueen, 27, and Ivette Gonzalez Uriostegui, 28, who also have been charged in the murder.

Police responded to a shooting on Nov. 8 in the 500 block of Bragg Street. They found Kimberly Irene Holder, 24, who died as a result of her injuries. Jean Onivogui, 31, and Roy Chester Hyman, 55, were injured in the shooting.

Police believe Uriostegui and McQueen are driving a red 2008 Dodge Charger with North Carolina license plate number FMA-1307. Police said they are armed and dangerous.

Thomas is being held in Wake County Detention Center without bond.