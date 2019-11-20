Orange County sheriff investigating possible homicide after body found in Hillsborough

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after finding a body in a yard in Hillsborough on Wednesday.

Deputies found the body of a man in his 60s after responding to a call in the 2600 block of Coleman Loop Road at around 11:30 a.m., according to a news release.

A resident reported “possibly hearing gunshots” at around 3:25 a.m., the release said.

The dead man’s name was not released, and the Sheriff’s Office did not say how he died.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call lead investigator Dylan Hendricks at 919-245-2951.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.