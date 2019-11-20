Durham Public Schools increases security at Riverside High School after rumored threat

Durham Public Schools is increasing security at Riverside High School concern from parents on social media over a “rumor” of an unspecified threat.

“We are investigating and have found no information to suggest that there is any truth to the rumor of a threat to the Riverside High school community,” DPS spokesman Chip Sudderth said in an email to The News & Observer. “However, working with our school resource officers, we are increasing our security presence at Riverside today as a precaution.”

The school will not be undergoing a lockdown, according to Sudderth.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff,” he said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.