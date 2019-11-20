Crime

Durham Public Schools increases security at Riverside High School after rumored threat

DURHAM

Durham Public Schools is increasing security at Riverside High School concern from parents on social media over a “rumor” of an unspecified threat.

“We are investigating and have found no information to suggest that there is any truth to the rumor of a threat to the Riverside High school community,” DPS spokesman Chip Sudderth said in an email to The News & Observer. “However, working with our school resource officers, we are increasing our security presence at Riverside today as a precaution.”

The school will not be undergoing a lockdown, according to Sudderth.

“Our highest priority is the safety of our students and staff,” he said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

