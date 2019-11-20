Johnston County sheriff seeking teen accused in convenience store killing

Bobby Gene McLean Jr. Johnston County Sheriff's Office

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager it says killed in a man in a convenience store robbery last week.

Bobby Gene McLean Jr, 19, who is from the Selma/Kenly area, faces charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release.

At 1:26 a.m. Nov. 14, deputies were called to the Scotchman Convenient Store at 12320 N.C. 210 in Benson, where they found 23-year-old Joseph Shane Bowling of Angier had been shot and killed.

Bobby Gene McLean Jr. Johnston County Sheriff's Office

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The investigation is ongoing and there may be other suspects, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone who knows where McLean may be or who has possible information in the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.