Chlorine spill shuts down busy Roxboro Street intersection in North Durham

A chlorine spill shut down North Roxboro Street near Infinity Road in North Durham Wednesday afternoon.

The Durham Fire Department responded at around 4:30 p.m. About 330 gallons of pool chlorine spilled from a tank into a storm drain, according to a news release.

The area is now an active hazmat scene. There have been no injuries.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people exposed to high concentrations of chlorine may experience blurred vision and burning on the skin, nose, throat and eyes, among other problems.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.