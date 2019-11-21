Johnston County deputies charge 2 in fatal store robbery. Third suspect at large.

Bobby Gene McLean Jr., John Wesley Pettiway III and Manuel Jamie Patterson Johnston County Sheriff's Office

Two men have been charged with murder and investigators are seeking a third in the deadly robbery at a Benson convenience store last week.

Joseph Shane Bowling, 23, of Angier, was shot and killed at the Scotchman Convenient Store around 1:26 a.m. Nov. 14, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bowling reportedly stepped in front of a gun to protect his mother, who worked at the store, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media parter.

“Bowling’s stepfather said Bowling’s mother held him when he took his last breath,” the station reported.

On Wednesday, Manuel Jamie Patterson, 19, was arrested in Fayetteville in connection with a Nov. 12 robbery at a Safeway/Reedy Gas in Four Oaks and was also charged in the homicide and robbery in Benson, the release stated. He was charged with murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony conspiracy.

On Thursday, Bobby McClean Jr., 19, turned himself in was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release stated.

Authorities are still searching for John Wesley Pettiway III, 21, from Selma who they say was also involved in the Benson robbery, the release stated. He faces charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Patterson and McClean are being held without bail at Johnston County jail.

