Tow truck driver tried to tow car with driver still inside. Now he’s charged in shooting.

A tow truck driver was arrested after he allegedly shot the driver of a car he was trying to tow while the driver was still inside it, Durham police said.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. when the tow truck driver tried to remove a car at Duke Manor Apartments at 311 S. LaSalle St., police said in a news release.

Investigators said an argument started after 24-year-old Brandon Ayscue tried to tow the vehicle while the driver was still inside it.

During the argument, the driver was shot in the chest. A struggle followed and the driver was also slashed, the release said. A woman who tried to help the driver was cut on her hand.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The release did not provide other details such as whose gun it was and whether others were in the car, or provide the names of the people injured. The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun have asked police for additional information.

Violent crime was up 6% during the first nine months of 2019, with reported shootings up 17%, Police Chief C.J. Davis told the City Council on Monday night.

Ayscue, who works for Unlimited Recovery, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and second-degree kidnapping, the release said.