Gunfire injures man in Raleigh neighborhood, two weeks after deadly shooting

Miami Herald File

A Saturday morning shooting is the second this month for one block in Southeast Raleigh, police say.

A man was injured in the shooting, which was reported at 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Beverly Drive.

That’s the same block where police said Devonte Jamal Tillery, 28, was shot and killed Nov. 10. A news release from Raleigh police didn’t say whether the latest shooting was at the same house, but WRAL reported that both shootings happened at 928 Beverly Drive.

The man shot Saturday was inside the house and hit by gunfire that came through the windows, the TV station reported.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment, Raleigh police said.

Police are investigating, and they are asking for information. To leave an anonymous tip, call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org.