Man shot and killed at McDougald Terrace in Durham

Durham police officers in front of the McDougald Terrace public housing complex where the crime took place. COURTESY OF ABC11

A man was shot and killed in the McDougald Terrace public housing complex Sunday afternoon, reported ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

The shooting took place after 1 p.m. at Wabash Street and East Lawson Street in front of Building 37, police said.

The man was pronounced dead upon authorities’ arrival.

McDougald Terrace is the largest conventional low-income public housing complex in Durham with 360 apartments, according to the Durham Housing Authority.

This shooting follows one on Oct. 29 at the same public housing community, where two men were injured in a drive-by shooting. Six minutes later, there was another shooting reported at North Dillard and Liberty streets near the Urban Ministries of Durham campus. Three people were shot at from a car at a bus stop that night, one of them fatally.

The Sunday shooting comes during a wave of gun violence in Durham this year, and is at least the second in Durham this week.

Violent crime was up 6% during the first nine months of 2019, with reported shootings up 17%, Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis told the City Council last Monday, The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun previously reported.

The recent shootings bring the number of homicides this year in Durham to at least 35, compared to 32 in all of last year, according to city of Durham statistics.

Anyone with information is asked to call an investigator at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.