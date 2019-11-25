Durham teen arrested in Atlanta for August homicide on University Drive

Law enforcement in Atlanta arrested a suspect Friday connected with an August homicide in Durham, according to the Durham Police Department.

Joel Bryan McDonald had been charged Oct. 7 with murder in the shooting death of Robert Darrell Taylor Jr., Durham police previously said in a release.

On Aug. 15 about 4:30 p.m., Taylor, 22, was shot from another car while he was driving on University Drive, according to the release. An 18-year-old was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

McDonald was arrested by officers from the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

He is being held in Fulton County Jail without bond.

Durham has seen at least 35 homicides this year compared to 32 in all of last year, according to city of Durham statistics.