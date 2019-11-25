Second suspect charged in connection with Mambo 69 Night Club shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh Police have arrested a second person in connection with a fatal shooting at the Mambo 69 Night Club earlier this month, according to a news release.

Osmairin Rafaelina Santana-Nunez, 20, was charged Monday with accessory after the fact in the fatal shooting of Jose Almando Blanco Colon at the Northeast Raleigh nightclub. Police did not say how she was involved in the homicide.

Santana-Nunez was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in Wayne County.

Police have already charged Marlon Xavier Cruz Gonzalez, a member of the U.S. Air Force, with murder.

Police were dispatched to New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue Nov. 16 after an initial 10 to 12 shots were fired, followed by another seven or eight, according to a 911 caller. They were unable to find anyone who had been shot when they arrived, but were later notified by WakeMed that Colon had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Colon had a Massachusetts address, according to the Raleigh Police Department,The News & Observer previously reported.

Colon’s death is at least the 25th homicide in Raleigh this year. The city had 17 homicides last year and 27 the year before that, according to police reports.

Santana-Nunez is being held under a secured bond of $1 million in Wake County Detention Center.