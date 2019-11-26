Raleigh man found guilty of murder in drowning death of 3-year-old daughter in Durham

A jury found a Raleigh man guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in the drowning death of his 3-year daughter and the attempted first degree murders of two more of his children who survived.

Alan Lassiter told his wife on Sept. 20, 2015 that he was taking their three children to their grandmother’s house, but instead he took them to an apartment community pond where he intended to drown them, a prosecutor said Friday.

On Friday, Alan Lassiter, 33, sat in a Durham County courtroom as he faced a murder charge for killing one of his children, 3-year-old Calista Lassiter, and two counts of attempting to kill his other children, Bethany, 5, and Alan, 7, who survived.

Calista Ivey Lassiter Clements Funeral Service

He had shoe laces in his pockets, which he used to tie his youngest daughter Calista’s hands and feet and those of her 5-year-old sister, Bethany, said Boz Zellinger, a special prosecutor with the North Carolina Attorney General’s office,

He asked his son Alan to watch for cars on that dark night, then threw Calista and Bethany into the pond surrounded by the Audubon Lake apartment complex, Zellinger said, which is near Interstate 40 north of The Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

When Alan saw what was happening, he ran and eventually found someone to call 911, Zellinger said.

But when help came, it was too late for Calista, who was submerged and later found to be brain dead before she was pronounced dead Sept. 23 at the hospital.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.