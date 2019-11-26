Durham cop charged with DWI after passing out in an Arby’s drive-thru, police say

A Durham police corporal found passed out over his steering wheel was charged with drunk driving Saturday night, court documents say.

Corporal Lawrence Paffel Jr., 52, was found to have had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21, according to court documents. That’s almost three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Paffel was found passed out in an Arby’s drive thru, WRAL reported. According to court documents, he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road, crashed into a wall and fled to his apartment after he woke up.

Paffel has been with the Durham Police Department since September 1999. He has been placed on paid administrative duty while the department investigates the incident, a spokesperson from the police department said.

In 2003, he was charged with hit and run and failure to stop, causing property damage. The district attorney dismissed the charges.

Paffel was released from jail on an unsecured bond with a condition that he does not drive without a license.