NC man accused of parents’ double murder found in Myrtle Beach, sheriff says

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says a man will be charged with a double murder after deputies found the bodies of his parents in their home on Sunday.

Deputies sent to a home on Olivia Way in Selma for a well-being check Sunday afternoon discovered the bodies of Stephen Michael Boggs Sr., 72, Brenda McFatter Boggs, 71, and the family’s dog, all dead, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The couple, who had been shot, had not been seen by their neighbors for two months and had been dead for “a considerable period of time,” the release stated.

“Neighbors stated they had observed the Boggs’ son who was reportedly living with the Boggs coming and going from the house frequently,” the release stated. “Neighbors stated the son had not been seen since the middle of last week and they were still not able to make contact with the Boggs.”

Investigators got a warrant, searched the house and found recent activity on the couple’s financial account in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stephen Michael Boggs Jr., 53, was found at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, charged with concealment of death and taken to the Horry County Detention Center, the release stated. When returned to Johnston County he will be charged with the murder of his parents, the release stated.