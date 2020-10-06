Man charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in downtown Raleigh

A man faces an attempted murder charge and other felonies after police say he shot at bystanders outside the Wake County Public Safety Center in downtown Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the building about 3 p.m. after a man later, identified as Willie Lee Hayes Jr., fired shots out of a white Dodge Durango toward the building before driving away.

The shooting shattered glass windows and a door and rattled bystanders outside the building and inside the lobby.

No one was injured by gunfire, Raleigh police said in a news release. A deputy was cut from flying debris, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We went through the shock of having our Public Safety center shot up from the street. We had citizens out front standing by to go through the process to obtain pistol permits,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner. “We had officers out there assisting them. I thank God not a single person got hit. All were in the line of fire.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hayes, 49, was later found in Cary on Rose Street, the Sheriff’s Office said later Tuesday night, where he surrendered to police without incident.

Police say they have not determined the motive for the shooting.

In addition to attempted murder, Hayes is charged with second-degree kidnapping, possession of firearm by felon and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, said he did not know how many rounds were fired.

EMS crews were on South Salisbury Street to help people who were shaken up by the incident, Curry said. West Davie and West Martin streets, which surround the center, were closed, along with South Salisbury Street.

All-access digital subscription To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to newsobserver.com VIEW OFFER

Witnesses described a chaotic situation that happened quickly. They said they heard several shots but did not see the Durango before it left the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office posted photos of broken glass doors and windows on Facebook.

The WCSO and Raleigh Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for firing several shots in our Public Safety Center. A manhunt is underway to search for the subject. Posted by Wake County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The Wake County Detention Center contains the detention center, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire/Rescue, the City-County Bureau of Identification and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Wake County employees who work in the Waverly Akins office building between Fayetteville and Salisbury streets were sent home early.

Ron Foster, a 78-year-old retiree who lives nearby, said he heard rapid gunfire but did not see the shooting.

“It wasn’t no six shooter,” Foster said. “It wasn’t no .45. It wasn’t a handgun.”