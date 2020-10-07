Downtown Raleigh shooting suspect is threatened in court. Bail tops $2 million.

A judge set bail at $2.05 million for the Cary man charged with firing 10 rounds into a crowd outside the Wake County Public Safety Center on Tuesday, injuring a sheriff’s deputy.

As Willie Lee Hayes appeared before District Court Judge Ned Mangum via video from the county jail on Wednesday, an unidentified man rose from the courtroom’s front row.

He pointed at the screen and announced, “I’m going to kill that dude right there.”

Deputies escorted the spectator out of the courtroom.

Hayes stands accused of attempted murder, second-degree kidnapping, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon. Arrest warrants said he kidnapped J. Ndossoka and attempted to kill “Deputy Fernandez.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Gerald Baker called the shooting an “isolated case” rather than a group effort, though the motive is still unclear.

“He’s not really talking,” Baker said.

The Public Safety Center still shows damage from recent protests against police brutality, including a trail of red paint splattered from the sidewalk to the door. It houses the detention center, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Fire/Rescue, the City-County Bureau of Identification and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office

Baker said he doesn’t know whether the suspect has any connection to the protests and wanted to return when he had easier access. Deputies also do not know the suspect’s relationship to the kidnap victim.

But Baker praised his deputies’ quick response and the media spreading word of the fleeing vehicle.

“We are shocked, we are shaken but we are moving forward,” Baker said. “There is no question in my mind that it is only by God’s grace and his mercy that kept a lot of people from being seriously injured.”

Sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry said shots rang out after a white Dodge Durango passed by the Public Safety Center on Salisbury Street at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. One deputy was hit by flying debris and suffered minor cuts.

Baker said about 15 people were outside the building during the shooting, and that deputies were helping with pistol permits.

Investigators tracked the suspect to Cary and arrested Hayes, who lives on Rose Street there, without a struggle.

Wake County sheriff’s deputies arrest a man who threatened to kill Willie Lee Hayes Jr. Wednesday as he made a first appearance on attempted murder charges. Josh Shaffer

At Hayes’ hearing, Assistant District Attorney Patrick Latour said the suspect had seven prior charges of failure to appear in court and qualified as a habitual felon.

When Mangum told Hayes his next court date would be Oct. 28, the spectator in the front row pointed a finger at the screen and said, “If he live that long.”