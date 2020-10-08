‘You really going to kill me?’ Raleigh shooting suspect’s girlfriend describes threat.

The man accused of shooting into a downtown Raleigh crowd held his girlfriend at gunpoint and ordered her to drive him to the Wake County courthouse, federal documents say.

Willie Lee Hayes, 49, of Cary, now faces a federal charge in the shooting that injured a sheriff’s deputy and left a bystander with an anxiety attack.

An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms filed a criminal complaint Wednesday, accusing Hayes of possessing a firearm as a felon.

In his affidavit, ATF Agent Aaron Preston said Hayes, who served a prison term for cocaine possession, asked Janine Ndossoka, the mother of his child, to drive him to a gas station.

While they were driving, Preston wrote, Hayes took out Ndossoka’s 9 mm pistol and ordered her to drive him to the courthouse downtown. He said he’d kill her if she stopped the car.

“You really going to kill me with my own piece?” Ndossoka said, according to the affidavit.

When they arrived, Preston wrote, Hayes stepped out of the car and began firing toward the courthouse while Ndossoka covered her ears. He then ordered her to drive them home to Cary.

Officers found them there, arrested Hayes, and recovered the pistol.

On Wednesday, Hayes appeared in District Court, where Judge Ned Mangum set his bail at $2.05 million. He has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies, but no one was seriously hurt in the attack.

During the hearing, an unidentified man rose and said, “I’m going to kill that dude right there.” He was escorted out of the courtroom.