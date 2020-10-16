2nd person arrested in fatal attack off Tucker’s Trail in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second person after a woman was stabbed to death and her son injured Sunday at their home off Tucker’s Trail in Orange County.

Cinnamon Collins, 49, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, the Sheriff’s Office stated Friday in a news release.

Edward Eugene Snipes, 55, was arrested Monday in Galax, Virginia, and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to prison records, Snipes was convicted of second-degree murder in 2005 and was released from prison last year.

Collins has previously been convicted of burglary, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Snipes and Collins are accused of robbing Lakota Franklin, 22, and his mother, Jennifer McFalls, 54, at their home in eastern Orange County.

Snipes was a “longtime acquaintance” of the victims, the release stated. He is accused of stabbing them at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Franklin, who was bleeding heavily from several stab wounds, ran to a neighbor’s mobile home for help.

Emergency responders treated him there and transferred him to Duke University Hospital. He asked them to check on his mother at his home.

There, they found McFalls dead in her home’s entry way with “obvious signs of a struggle,” the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office believes robbery was the motive, the release stated.

Franklin remains hospitalized and is expected to recover. the release stated.