Wake County Sheriff’s Office closer to getting body cameras for deputies on patrol

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has received a $200,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to outfit deputies with body-worn cameras.

The grant, which Wake County must match, comes after months of nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, at the hands of police officers, and more recently, the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin that his family said left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“We are extremely excited to receive this grant from the DOJ,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a press release. “The grant provides this agency the opportunity to not only equip our deputies with body-worn cameras, but it should remind our residents of our focus on remaining transparent and accountable, as we continue to value and build on the trust with all Wake County residents.”

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry said Baker talked about body cameras while running for office. “It is something he talked about even before the George Floyd incident,” Curry said.

There is no timeline for when deputies will get body cameras, since the county must still match the grant.

Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria, chair of the county’s Public Safety Committee, said the county will likely match the grant.

“Not only has the county demonstrated support for body cameras, but I believe we would continue to be supportive of these efforts,” he said in a phone interview. “It is nice to have the cost defrayed by federal funds.”

The county has been planning for body cameras, Calabria said. The capital improvement program for 2021-27 includes funding for 100 body-worn cameras and the hardware and software to record, store and retain recordings from the field.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes to equip all of its roughly 100 patrol deputies, Curry said. It is currently using 30 body-worn cameras as part of a pilot program, he said.

Former Wake County sheriff wanted body cameras

This is not the first time the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has discussed equipping deputies with body cameras.

In 2018, Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell and N.C. Highway Patrol Troopers Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis were accused of attacking Kyron Hinton with flashlights and a police dog. The incident was caught on the dash camera in the deputy’s car and the State Highway Patrol officers’ body cameras.

Afterward, then-Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said he wanted body-worn cameras. WRAL reported the Sheriff’s Office hoped to get 500 body cameras for patrol deputies and detention officers.

The Raleigh Police Department began equipping officers with body-worn cameras in 2018. In 2016, the Durham City Council approved a plan to spend $1.4 million on body cameras, WUNC reported. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office does not have body-worn cameras yet, but the county approved funds and is finalizing the details of the project, spokesperson AnnMarie Breen wrote in a text message.

Having body cameras does not automatically mean the public can see their footage. People need to petition a court to gain access since North Carolina state law does not consider body-worn camera recordings to be a public record.

Law enforcement agencies may show footage to a person who is in a recording or a representative of a person in a recording, the statute states.