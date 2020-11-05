Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Wake sheriff’s office says man tried to run over deputy trying to arrest him

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says a man tried to run over a deputy outside Zebulon.

The deputy was serving a domestic violence warrant on Matthew Cary, 30, of Zebulon just before midnight Wednesday at a home on N.C. 97, just outside the town limits.

Cary then jumped into his white Nissan Cube and attempted to strike the deputy, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Cary missed the deputy, then rammed into the deputy’s patrol car before fleeing.

The deputy was not injured, the release stated.

Cary was arrested in Harnett County and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, communicating threats and damage to property.

Cary was taken to the Harnett County Detention Center, and then transferred to the Wake County Detention Center, where he was being held Thursday on $75,000 bail.

Court records show Cary does not have a criminal record in North Carolina.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
