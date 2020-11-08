Crime
Teenager killed in drive-by shooting in Durham
A male teenager was killed Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting in Durham, according to a release by the Durham Police Department.
The shooting occurred on the 900 block of East Main Street, near the Golden Belt development, about a block away from the Durham Police Department.
Durham Police responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. The victim, found at the site of the shooting, had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a Durham hospital where he later died, police said.
The shots were fired from a moving car, Durham police said. The victim’s name and age have not been released, nor has a description of the vehicle involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments