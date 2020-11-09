Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Crime

Wake investigators seek information after 5-year-old boy shot, wounded while in car

RALEIGH

A 5-year-old boy was injured in a shooting while riding in a car with family members Sunday night, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened before 9 p.m. Sunday on New Bern Avenue at Old Milburnie Road, east of Raleigh, according to the release. The family heard a “pop,” and the child started to complain that his arm was hurting.

After pulling into the parking lot of Grace Baptist Church on Old Milburnie Road, the family discovered the boy’s injury. The boy was taken to WakeMed Hospital and treated for his injuries, according to the release.

Sheriff’s office investigators canvassed Old Milburnie Road Monday, according to the release, seeking information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Wake County Sheriff’s Office by calling 919-856-6911.

Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America Corps member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
