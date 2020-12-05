Raleigh police charge two men with shootings at bar cited for COVID-19 violation

Raleigh police have charged two men in shootings last weekend that injured three people at The Rose Baron East Millbrook Road.

Detectives have arrested two people in connection with a shooting incident last Sunday night that injured three people at The Rose Bar on East Millbrook Road.

Tyhrone Leak, 26, is charged with shooting Into an occupied property, carrying a concealed firearm, and discharging a weapon within the city, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Bradlee Armstrong, 34, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm to incite fear, the release stated.

Just after midnight Monday, officers responding to the bar found three people who had been injured. Two were taken to WakeMed and a third was a walk-in patient at Duke Raleigh Hospital, according to police.

Under the state’s Phase 3 restrictions, bars can be open with reduced outdoor seating only. Restaurants remain open with 50% capacity dine-in seating and social distancing.

According to its Facebook page, The Rose Bar has a full kitchen and was advertising live dancing Sunday with booth seating nearly sold out, The News & Observer reported.

Raleigh had 63 reported shootings, with 73 people injured, through September, according to statistics provided by the Police Department That was up from 56 shootings with 65 people injured by the same time last year.