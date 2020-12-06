Three hurt in Raleigh shooting near downtown, police say

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting on East Martin Street Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people were wounded in a shooting on East Martin Street near downtown Saturday, Raleigh police said.

Officers responded to a call at the 700 block of Martin at about 8:30 p.m. and found two people injured: an adult woman and a 16-year-old boy.

Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said. They were transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Later Saturday, a third victim connected to the shooting checked into Wake Med for treatment.