Officer fired and charged with bringing contraband into Durham jail

A Durham detention officer was fired and charged with bringing contraband into the Durham County Detention Facility.
A Durham detention officer was fired and charged with bringing contraband into the Durham County Detention Facility.

Inmates at the Durham County Detention Facility were caught smoking cigarettes on Nov. 10, and it was discovered the cigarettes were brought in by a detention officer, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Terrence Tyrell Austin, 33, of Henderson, was charged with providing tobacco/vapor products to an inmate and fired. He posted a $1,000 secured bond and was released, according to the news release.

“Activities that threaten the public trust in the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and create an unsafe environment for the people housed in the facility are unacceptable,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in the news release. “Our sworn officers — be they deputies or detention officers such as in this specific case — are held to a higher standard. This type of criminal behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”

