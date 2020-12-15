Raleigh police charge 2nd man in fatal shooting of bouncer on Capital Boulevard

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have charged a second man with murder in a 2019 shooting on Capital Boulevard that killed the bouncer at a party club.

Julius Lamonte Curtis, 20, is being held in the Wake County jail without bail, police said in a news release. He is also charged with two counts of felony assault.

On June 7, 2019, Dana Lee Hopkins was working as a bouncer inside a rental hall at 3632 Capital Blvd., when he tried to break up a fight, police said at the time. He was taken to WakeMed, where he died. While police were at the hospital, two more people with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicles, The News & Observer reported.

Taelyn Ladarius Jiggetts, 22, has already been charged murder, two counts of felony assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting.