Raleigh police seek 2 men in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting that sent shoppers scurrying

Police are searching for two men who fired at least seven shots at each other inside a crowded Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday night, sending holiday shoppers running for cover.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said two people in a large group began arguing before the fight turned physical and the shooting began.

Police think one suspect may be injured because of a trail of blood leading from the scene.

“Holiday shopping is one of those experiences people look forward to,” Deck-Brown said. “When you have events like this, it’s troubling.”

Lt. Kevin Lillis said officers recovered seven projectiles from the lower level of the mall near the Lego store.

Dozens of people were interviewed, and a few shoppers were treated for anxiety attacks at the scene.

Police have no idea who the suspects are and are asking the public to help. Video from the mall is being analyzed.

The chief said police in Raleigh have responded to 997 calls for shooting incidents this year, including 361 aggravated assaults with a firearm.

“This is so much bigger than the mall,” she said. “When I share those numbers with you, those numbers are unacceptable.”

Police ask anyone who may know something about the incident to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or go to raleighcrimestoppers.org.