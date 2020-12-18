Wake DA clears Raleigh officers who shot and killed robbery suspect

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday that two Raleigh police officers were justified in fatally shooting a 24-year-old man who fired first after a gas station robbery in May.

David Tylek Atkinson of Greensboro died after being shot five times on Farris Court near the BP station on New Bern Avenue.

Atkinson walked into the BP carrying a gun on May 13, demanding money from the clerk and taking cigars and cigarettes from behind the counter, Freeman said in her Friday report.

Officers M.P. Brown and S.M. Pekich searched for the suspect on nearby Farris Court. Brown spotted a man who fit the robbery description, who ducked behind some cars.

Brown began to draw his pistol when he heard a pop and realized he had been shot in the chest. He began chasing Atkinson, spotting a gun in his hand, and fired multiple times. Brown was wearing a ballistic vest and was treated later for bruises.

Pekich was drawn to the gunfire and also saw Atkinson with a gun, Freeman’s report said. He fired several times until the suspect fell, money and a gun falling from his hands.

An autopsy later showed Atkinson had been shot five times, including a shot through the heart. A combined 20 shots were fired by the two officers.

Freeman notes the state Supreme Court allows that police make split-second decisions and by law are justified in using deadly force when they think lives are in danger.

“At the point in time that Officers Brown and Pekich fired their weapons at Mr. Atkinson, Mr. Atkinson was attempting to elude arrest following an armed robbery of a convenience store and had shot Officer Brown in the abdomen with the bullet launching in Brown’s bullet-proof vest,” Freeman wrote.