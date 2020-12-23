FBI offers reward for arrest of suspect in shooting of Durham County sheriff’s deputy

The FBI is offering an up to $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of a Durham County deputy.

The agency’s Charlotte field office is helping the Durham County Sheriff’s Office search for Jerry Lamont Harris, 26. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder. The sheriff’s office says Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Harris has a history of arrests in Durham dating back to 2012. He was on probation after a federal prison sentence when the deputy was shot last month while he was off duty.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was traveling in his personal vehicle near the intersection of N.C. 98 and Mineral Springs Road on Nov. 14 when occupants of a silver sedan fired several bullets into his car. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, The News & Observer reported.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

▪ Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, who was arrested at his Durham home Nov. 18, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder, according to a news release. Investigators seized two long guns and other weapon from his home, it stated.

Most recently, Lewis-Langston was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute marijuana. He was released from jail on a secured $25,000 bond the same day, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

▪ Chakera Mangum, 28, was arrested last week. Investigators say Mangum is closely acquainted with Harris, a news release stated. She was charged with a federal criminal complaint in connection with the shooting and is being held in Durham County jail.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Harris. Anyone with information about Harris is asked to call 911 or 919-560-0900.