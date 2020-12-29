Raleigh police arrest suspect in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting that sent shoppers running

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in the Dec. 17 shooting incident at Crabtree Valley Mall that sent shoppers running for cover.

Brandon Shamaar Bumpass, 21, has been charged with felony inciting to riot, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and simple affray in connection with the shooting, according to a Tuesday news release.

Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said at a news conference after the shooting that an argument between two people in a big group turned physical. Police found seven projectiles, Lt. Kevin Lillis said.

Investigators said one person was believed injured after they found a trail of blood at the scene, The News & Observer reported.

Raleigh police had responded to 997 calls for shooting incidents and 361 aggravated assaults with a firearm this year, Deck-Brown said during the news conference.

Bumpass is under electronic house arrest, according to the Wake County Detention Center inmate records.

Staff writer Josh Shaffer contributed to this report.