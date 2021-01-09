One person dies, deputy injured in Johnston County NC crash

One person died and a Johnston County deputy was injured in a crash on Saturday, Johnston County Sheriff’s Officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person was killed and a Johnston County deputy was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Marcus Bethea said he is working to gather more information on the crash.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said the deputy was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t serious. Caldwell said Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and declined to give further details.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Watson Road, ABC11 reported.

The Johnston County Report reported that an eyewitness indicated a driver pulled into the path of the deputy in a cruiser traveling on U.S. 301.