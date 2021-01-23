Owner of Raleigh holiday lights show recorded women in bathroom, police say

A Wake County Sheriff’s car cseward@newsobserver.com

A Raleigh man who owns a popular holiday lights show was arrested for allegedly recording women as they used the bathroom, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Lin Honeycutt, 64, faces a felony count of secret peeping. He was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the crime occurred at Honeycutt’s Fieldstream Farm, located at the 8000 block of Old Stage Road.

Honeycutt has hosted the popular drive-through Christmas lights display at the farm since 2019. He also rents a 1,300-square-foot barn on the property from January through September, according to the farm website. Honeycutt also owns the Holiday Light Store on South Wilmington Street near downtown Raleigh.

Deputies say they became aware of the situation earlier this week, after a victim found a recording device in a bathroom stall and reported it.

WCSO said the investigation is ongoing.