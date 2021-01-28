Former Wake County sheriff’s deputy arrested after four-hour standoff in Wake Forest

A former Wake County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a four-hour standoff in a Wake Forest neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office charged Brad Woodlief, 52, with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats, according to a news release.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office’s Domestic Violence Unit responded to the 11000 block of Jeffrey’s Lane to serve a warrant and restraining order to Woodlief, accusing him of assaulting his wife earlier in the week, a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Woodlief served with the Sheriff’s Office in a previous administration.

Woodlief threatened deputies who called him on the phone and the Sheriff’s Office believed he was armed, according to the release. Deputies attempted to make him come out of the house peacefully, but were unsuccessful.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical Response team responded, entered the home and deployed tear gas, ending the standoff.

Woodlief was taken to the hospital for evaluation, the release stated.