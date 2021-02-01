Garner police charge Raleigh man with murder of 1-year-old boy

Garner police arrested a Raleigh man Saturday in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

William Earl Harris, 29, was charged with murdering his girlfriend’s son, the Garner Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, Garner police responded to a home on Buck Branch Drive after a call reported the 1-year-old was unresponsive. Emergency responders tried to save his life and took him to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

The case was ruled a homicide. With the help of the Raleigh Police Major Crime Unit, Garner police took Harris into custody Saturday.

“Crimes involving the death of a child are always very difficult to investigate,” said Lt. Mike McIver, the commander of the Garner Police Criminal Investigation Division, in the Facebook post. “I want to commend our investigative team for their tireless dedication to solving this crime.”

Harris is being held without bail in the Wake County Detention Center. Garner police are not seeking other suspects.