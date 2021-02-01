High school student from Wake County charged with statutory rape of 12-year-old

Cary police have charged an 18-year-old high school student with raping a 12-year-old girl in Wake County, multiple media outlets reported.

Michael Campbell McGill is accused of first-degree statutory rape and a statutory sex offense.

Under North Carolina law, a person is guilty of first-degree statutory rape when the person has vaginal intercourse with a child under the age of 13 and the person is at least 12 years old and at least four years old than the child.

According to a report from the Cary Police Department, the incident was reported at Middle Creek High School on Nov. 30, 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita told WRAL McGill gave a girl a ride. Her family contacted law enforcement after she told them what happened.

Shekita told WRAL the girl and McGill were not in a relationship and there was information that the girl was pressured into doing something she did not want to do.

McGill did not attend Middle Creek High School at the time he was accused of the crime.

He played high school football at Middle Creek High School in Cary and Clayton High School in Johnston County and went back and forth between the schools, according to information from Wake County and Johnston County schools.

He enrolled at Middle Creek in the second semester in 2018, did one more semester, then moved to Clayton High School for a semester. He then returned to Middle Creek for part of the 2019-20 school year.

Most recently, he was a quarterback at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy, according to a video he posted on his Twitter account in January 2020. His most recent post was on Nov. 23, 2020. “Still unreal man blessed to part of a great season @AcademyAhop,” he wrote.

AHOP Christian Leadership Chief Administrator Damien Fields would not confirm whether McGill was a student at the school. He said he had no comment about the charges against him.

The News & Observer reached McGill’s mother who said she had no comment.

McGill is being held at Wake County Detention Center on $1 million bail.