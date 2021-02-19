He killed a Raleigh cab driver to pay electric bill, then appealed. What the court said.

In 2016, a cab driver for Amigo Taxi responded to a call for a taxi at an apartment complex in Raleigh.

A man got into the back of the cab and shot the driver in the head, dragged him out of the car and robbed him as he lay on the ground, at around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, court documents state.

The driver, Jose Nicolas Dominguez, 55, died. Police arrested a then-25-year-old Louisburg man, Major Earl Edwards Jr. and charged him with murder. He was convicted in 2018 and appealed the case, saying the court should have instructed the jury that he did not flee.

Dominguez was from the Dominican Republic and moved to Raleigh 15 years before his death. He had two children, one of whom was a New York police officer at the time of Dominguez’s death, The News & Observer previously reported.

Monday, the N.C. Court of Appeals upheld Edwards’ guilty verdict, saying Wake County Superior Court properly declined to instruct the jury that Edwards did not flee. Even if the court had improperly declined to give the instructions, the evidence was overwhelming enough to convict him regardless, the court ruled.

The evidence against Edwards

Edwards wrote in a text to Conrad Patterson, who was also charged and convicted in the killing, that he needed to “make a move to keep my lights or they going to be cut off tomorrow at 10:00,” according to court documents. He also described obtaining a handgun.

Cell tower location data showed Edwards traveled from Louisburg to Raleigh. His phone was used to look up Amigo Taxi, and he made a 31-second call to the company. A cab was then dispatched to the Hodges Creek Apartments, where Edwards’ relatives live.

Patterson also texted Edwards, asking him to delete messages sent to Patterson and “his girl.”

Multiple witnesses heard the gunfire. One saw a man unbuckle a seat belt and take the cab driver out of the car. Another witness saw an “altercation” at the cab. Both witnesses saw the shooter rummage through Dominguez’s pockets, court documents state.

The shooter fired at a witness three times, but missed. They saw the shooter leave the scene in a white car, which surveillance video also showed.

At the scene, police found a sweatshirt on the floor of the cab. In the sweatshirt was a prepaid cell phone with photos connecting it to Edwards, including photos of him, his state ID and his electric bill, as well as a fingerprint that matched Edwards, documents state.

Officers went to Edwards’ home and found Edwards, Patterson and another man. The men went to the police station for questioning and police searched the white car, which belonged to Patterson’s girlfriend.

In the car, they found blood that matched Dominguez’s and broken glass from the cab. Clothes with blood consistent with Dominguez’s were also found in a trash been near Edwards’ home. The clothes included a gray sweatshirt, which surveillance footage shows Edwards was wearing the day of the murder, documents state.

The Court of Appeals decision

Edwards requested the jury be instructed that he did not flee, and that it should consider that, along with the evidence when making a decision about whether or not to convict him. But the court decided not to give that instruction, and Edwards appealed his conviction arguing the instruction should have been allowed.

According to the Court of Appeals opinion in the case, there were “fatal flaws” in Edwards’ argument. He fled from the crime scene, and only later did not flee after police identified him as a suspect. This inappropriate “lack of flight” would permit Edwards and Patterson “to make evidence for themselves by their subsequent acts,” according to the court. A UNC School of Government blog post states “defendants are not allowed to use their failure to flee before arrest or to escape from jail as proof of innocence.”

But even if the Wake County Superior Court inappropriately declined the lack of flight instruction, it would not have been sufficient to overturn the court’s judgment, according to the Court of Appeals’ opinion.

Edwards remains incarcerated at Scotland Correctional Institution serving a life sentence without parole.