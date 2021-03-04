Chapel Hill police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Police arrested a second man Wednesday in the death of a Chapel Hill man shot Feb. 19 at Camelot Village Apartments.

Donavyn Lee Mayfield, 20, of Carrboro, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dearie William Bourne, 21, who lived at the Chapel Hill apartment complex, police said in a news release Thursday.

Mayfield was also charged with kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny, Chapel Hill Police Department officials said. He is being held without bail in the Orange County jail, they said.

Town spokesman Ran Northam has said Bourne died after multiple shots were fired around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 19 in the complex across the street from University Place mall. The shooting did not appear to be random, he said.

Police also have charged Jermaine Malik Jahquan Chance, 21, of Mebane, with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, larceny, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in Bourne’s death.

The shooting was one of two in Chapel Hill last month. The other was reported at Glen Lennox Apartments, where police said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting just around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 26 on Maxwell Road.

N.C. Department of Corrections records show Mayfield was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Feb. 2 for a misdemeanor charged of carrying a concealed weapon.