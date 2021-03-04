Crime

Chapel Hill police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village

CHAPEL HILL

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Police arrested a second man Wednesday in the death of a Chapel Hill man shot Feb. 19 at Camelot Village Apartments.

Donavyn Lee Mayfield, 20, of Carrboro, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dearie William Bourne, 21, who lived at the Chapel Hill apartment complex, police said in a news release Thursday.

Mayfield was also charged with kidnapping, breaking and entering, and larceny, Chapel Hill Police Department officials said. He is being held without bail in the Orange County jail, they said.

Town spokesman Ran Northam has said Bourne died after multiple shots were fired around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 19 in the complex across the street from University Place mall. The shooting did not appear to be random, he said.

Police also have charged Jermaine Malik Jahquan Chance, 21, of Mebane, with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, larceny, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in Bourne’s death.

The shooting was one of two in Chapel Hill last month. The other was reported at Glen Lennox Apartments, where police said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting just around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 26 on Maxwell Road.

N.C. Department of Corrections records show Mayfield was sentenced to 18 months of probation on Feb. 2 for a misdemeanor charged of carrying a concealed weapon.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Tammy Grubb
Tammy Grubb has written about Orange County’s politics, people and government since 2010. She is a UNC-Chapel Hill alumna and has lived and worked in the Triangle for over 25 years.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use